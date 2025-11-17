Ballet Rhode Island Brings Holiday Magic with Annual ‘Nutcracker’ at The Vets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Ballet Rhode Island will once again bring holiday magic to the stage with its annual production of The Nutcracker, running Dec. 19–28 at The Vets.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Kathleen Breen Combes and Resident Choreographer Yury Yanowsky, the beloved classic promises a dazzling holiday experience filled with music, dance, and festive spirit.

This year’s production features 104 young performers from across New England — including 92 from Rhode Island and 12 from Massachusetts — sharing the stage with Ballet RI’s professional company. The young dancers, who auditioned in September, have spent months rehearsing for their 13 performances in a professional setting reminiscent of Broadway.

Audiences will follow Clara on her enchanting journey from a joyous Christmas Eve party to the glittering Land of Sweets, where toy soldiers battle, snowflakes swirl, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score fills the air. Yanowsky’s choreography, paired with the talent of local youth and seasoned professionals, promises a dynamic and heartwarming production that captures the essence of the season.

The Nutcracker remains a cherished Rhode Island tradition — celebrating imagination, community, and the shared joy of the holidays.

For showtimes and ticket information, visit www.balletri.org.

