Gallery Sitka Hosts Mary Ann Rossoni’s “Off Season” Exhibit in Newport

Gallery Sitka is gearing up to present Off Season, a captivating new exhibit by Providence-based artist Mary Ann Rossoni, with an opening reception on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. The gallery, located at 227 Spring Street at the corner of Franklin, invites the public to enjoy an afternoon of wine, snacks, and conversation with the artist herself.

Rossoni’s Off Season paintings will remain on display through the end of December, offering visitors a chance to view her compelling compositions during regular gallery hours: Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For those who can’t attend the opening, the exhibit will also be part of the Newport Art Trolley & Gallery Stroll on Sunday, Dec. 8, giving art enthusiasts another opportunity to experience Rossoni’s work in the vibrant Newport art scene. Admission to all events is free.

Known for her evocative depictions of urban and pastoral landscapes, Rossoni invites viewers to immerse themselves in her narrative-driven art. “My paintings are accessible, inviting viewers to create their own stories,” she says. “Fellow painters have described my work as Hopper-esque, referencing the feelings his art evokes – the stand-alone house, the empty building. What stories do they tell? What secrets do they hold?”

A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, Rossoni’s artistic career spans over 30 years as a graphic designer and musician, influences that shape her illustrative and deeply emotive style.

Gallery Sitka owner Tamar Russell Brown shares her enthusiasm for Rossoni’s return to the gallery for her second annual show. “Mary Ann Rossoni is an incredibly fun person, and that shines through in her work,” says Brown. “Knowing her for 20 years has been a joy. Since we opened in Newport, it’s been wonderful to reconnect with her. We are thrilled to close out the year with her stunning exhibit.”

Whether at the Dec. 1 reception, during the Newport Art Trolley & Gallery Stroll, or on a quieter visit later in December, visitors to Off Season are sure to find themselves captivated by Rossoni’s stories and compositions.

