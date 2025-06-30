A Riot of Color and Class: Hunt Slonem’s “Field of Dreams” Opens at Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design

Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design welcomed a lively turnout Saturday evening for the opening of HUNT SLONEM: FIELD OF DREAMS, a vibrant new solo exhibition by the celebrated New York-based artist. The event drew a who’s who of Newport’s art scene, with collectors, curators, and longtime fans gathering to toast Slonem’s fifth show with the gallery.

The exhibition features a lively mix of paintings—flowers, birds, butterflies, and, of course, the whimsical bunnies that have become Slonem’s calling card. Known for his rich color palettes and layered brushwork, Slonem brings a playful, almost meditative quality to his work. “It’s always an extraordinary event,” said gallery owner Jessica Hagen. “The color, the energy—Hunt’s work fills the space in a way that’s just electric.”

Slonem, whose work is held in the permanent collections of the Guggenheim, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Whitney, has had more than 300 solo shows across the globe. But despite his wide acclaim, there’s an intimacy to this Newport exhibit—something both personal and inviting.

Field of Dreams will be on view through July 27 at Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design, located at 9A Bridge Street. For those drawn to bold color, natural beauty, and a touch of magic, the show offers a welcome summer escape.

