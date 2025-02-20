The Story Behind the Iwo Jima Memorial and Its Ties to Newport, R.I.

Eighty years ago, on the morning of February 19, 1945, the first wave of United States Marines landed on the island of Iwo Jima—commencing 36 long, perilous days of gruesome warfare and one of the most consequential campaigns of the Second World War. The battle raged until March 26, 1945, leaving nearly 7,000 Marines dead and more than 19,000 wounded.

The Marine Corps War Memorial, better known as the Iwo Jima Memorial, stands as a lasting tribute to their bravery. Located near Arlington National Cemetery, the massive bronze monument is one of America’s most iconic sculptures. But fewer people know about its deep connection to Newport, Rhode Island.

The artist behind the memorial, Felix de Weldon, lived for decades at a grand waterfront estate in Newport called Beacon Rock. An Austrian-born sculptor who became a U.S. citizen in 1945, de Weldon was so moved by the famous photograph of six Marines raising the flag on Mount Suribachi that he sculpted a model within 48 hours. That model would eventually evolve into the towering memorial dedicated in 1954.

Newport was more than just his home—it was his studio, filled with sculptures, paintings, and artifacts. Today, a scale model of the Iwo Jima Memorial remains in a private collection in Newport, a hidden but enduring link between the city and one of America’s most revered monuments.

The Iwo Jima Memorial remains a powerful tribute to the sacrifice and resilience of the U.S. Marines. And while its place in Arlington is well known, its roots in Newport serve as a reminder of the artist who ensured this moment in history would never be forgotten.

