New Portrait of Roger Williams Unveiled at Rhode Island State House

In a ceremony that celebrated both art and history, Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and Rhode Island artist Jennifer Gillooly Cahoon unveiled a new portrait of Roger Williams, the state’s founder and a pioneering advocate for religious freedom. Titled Roger Williams: Trailblazer of Religious Freedom, the artwork was introduced to an audience at the State House on Tuesday.

“Despite his prominent role in our state’s founding and history, there are very few likenesses of Roger Williams to be found in our State House,” Secretary Amore remarked during the unveiling. “It was a tremendous honor to work with Jennifer, and I’m so glad that her incredible work will be displayed for visitors to learn from and engage with.”

The event brought together a distinguished group of attendees, including Dr. C. Morgan Grefe, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Historical Society; Lorén Spears, Executive Director of the Tomaquag Museum; and Rev. Dr. Jamie P. Washam, Minister of the First Baptist Church in America.

In her artist’s statement, Gillooly Cahoon acknowledged the challenge of capturing Williams’ image, as the historical figure never sat for a formal portrait. “My goal is to always capture not only the likeness but also the essence and spirit of my subjects,” she wrote. To achieve this, she meticulously researched depictions of Williams and studied the features of his descendants to create a plausible representation.

The portrait incorporates symbols of Williams’ life and legacy, including excerpts from his writings, a compass representing his explorations, and soil gathered from the Roger Williams Spring in Rumford.

The artwork will temporarily be displayed in the State Library while a permanent location within the State House is determined.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

