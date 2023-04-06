Fake crosswalk painted on Harrison Avenue

A new crosswalk was painted on Newport’s Harrison Avenue but it wasn’t the City of Newport.

An illegal fake crosswalk painted at Harrison Avenue and Roseneath Avenue was discovered by city officials Wednesday and it poses a safety hazard, according to authorities.

Public Services crews will be restoring the area in order to comply with ADA and traffic safety guidelines as soon as possible.

In the meantime, motorists are advised that the new “crosswalk” obscures the stop bar at the intersection with Roseneath, making for a potentially dangerous situation – especially at night.

Pedestrians are also asked to be mindful while crossing the street as drivers may not know to stop.

