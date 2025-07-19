Let the Sunshine In: Umbrella Sky Returns to Newport in a Tie-Dye Dazzle

Newport’s most Instagrammable art installation is back—and this time, it’s tripping in technicolor.

Now in its third year, Umbrella Sky Newport has once again transformed the Brick Market’s Goddard Row into a kaleidoscopic dreamscape, and 2025’s theme is a love letter to the ‘70s—with a decidedly modern twist. Artist Halit Benli has reimagined the free-spirited era through over 450 floating umbrellas, each splashed with tie-dye-inspired patterns that pulse with movement, color, and emotion.

It’s hippie chic meets digital-age whimsy—a canopy of psychedelic optimism suspended in midair, casting prismatic shadows and drawing selfie-takers like moths to a groovy flame.

But this isn’t just a feast for the eyes. Every Saturday and Sunday, the air will be filled with live music from local artists, creating a multisensory experience that invites you to slow down, look up, and tune in.

Running through the end of October (weather gods willing), Umbrella Sky is more than an art installation—it’s a moment. A place where creativity hangs above you, community gathers beneath you, and nostalgia swirls all around you.

So grab your sunnies, channel your inner flower child, and make your way to Goddard Row. The sky is, quite literally, the art.

