Newport Art Museum Faces Leadership Turnover and Financial Hurdles Amid Restructuring Efforts

The Newport Art Museum (NAM) is facing its second major staff upheaval in under a year, signaling ongoing challenges for the 113-year-old institution. While NAM touts the changes as part of a broader strategic overhaul, the swift turnover raises questions about the museum’s stability and future direction.

Adding to the pressure, NAM’s financial health has been a persistent concern. According to its 990 tax forms, the museum reported losses totaling over $1.9 million between 2020 and 2023. In 2023 alone, NAM lost $578,251, following losses of $597,091 in 2022, $478,815 in 2021, and $250,370 in 2020. These numbers underscore the stakes of the museum’s ongoing efforts to restructure and stabilize.

In a statement, NAM Board Chair Ellie Harrison Voorhes painted a rosy picture, saying, “The Newport Art Museum has been a cultural cornerstone in Newport for 113 years, and the current strategic plan ensures we will remain so for the next century. Our refreshed approach is already yielding exciting results and gives us a clear roadmap for the future.”

A centerpiece of the restructuring is the creation of a new artistic director role, filled by the highly talented Danielle Ogden, who previously served as executive director. Ogden’s efforts to align the museum’s permanent collection with contemporary art and community engagement have been a defining feature of her leadership. However, her transition to this newly defined role leaves a vacancy at the top, with Ruth Taylor stepping in as interim executive director while the museum searches for a permanent replacement.

Ogden will now focus on exhibitions, programs, and partnerships, as well as managing visiting curators and the museum’s exhibition schedule. The restructuring aims to sharpen the museum’s artistic vision.

Alongside leadership shifts, NAM has restructured its staff, making new hires and promoting existing employees to align with its strategic goals. Key changes include:

* Jeff Foye, hired in November as Manager of Collections and Exhibitions, responsible for maintaining and displaying the museum’s collection.

* Susan Doyle, Director of Finance, tasked with developing a multi-year financial plan focused on growth and sustainability.

* Susan Hanley, Senior Advisor for Sponsor and Donor Relations, leading sponsorship and major gifts programs to bolster the museum’s financial health.

Several internal staff members, including Michelle Piscopo, Emilia Sywolski, Carley Brockwell, and Brandon Taylor Miller, have taken on expanded roles as part of the restructuring.

NAM is banking on these changes to revitalize its programs and strengthen its financial position. However, the back-to-back leadership transitions and rapid restructuring suggest the museum is still working to find its footing.

