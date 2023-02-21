Newport Buzz 2023 Awards Nominations Are Now Open!

After spending the last decade as the dominant media outlet in Newport, with the largest and most engaged audience, we felt it was once again time to harness your voices and your power to crown the Best of Newport County – Newport Buzz Awards.

Make your voice heard! We are now accepting nominations for the Newport Buzz Awards 2023 for the next 7 days.

To make your nominations, simply fill in your name and email address, and complete the survey. You don’t need to nominate in every category, but you must press the submit button on the last page of the nomination form for your nominations to be recorded. You can vote once every 24 hours, duplicate answers from the same email address within 24 hours will be disregarded.

Ballots must be submitted by 12:00pm EST on February 28th, 2023.

Those with the most nominations in each category will then advance to the final voting round, which begins March 1, 2023 and runs through March 31, 2023.

But first. Please follow us on Instagram!

(scroll to see all of the questions and then press “continue”)

<a href="https://newportbuzz.survey.fm/best-of-newport-buzz-2023-nominations">View Survey</a>

Newport Buzz reserves the right to disqualify any businesses or individuals involved in voter fraud.

By submitting your nomination form, your email will be added to our “Daily Buzz” email list for breaking news and important updates. You can chose to opt out from receiving emails by unsubscribing on any of our further electronic communications.

– Christian Winthrop

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!