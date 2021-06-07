Newport named 3rd Best Beach Town in America

Another day, another accolade for our beautiful City by the Sea. This time, Parade Magazine weighs in on the 50 Best Beach and Coastal Towns.

They say:

Whether you’re Team East Coast or prefer the West Coast, there’s nothing like a beach town. Especially come summertime, what’s better than biking or walking around a quaint little coastal town? You’ve got your beautiful water views, lots of outdoor activities to do with the family, and of course, small-town shopping! So, pack your favorite beach umbrella, beach tent and don’t forget the sunscreen. From the Jersey Shore to the beautiful coastal spots all along Highway 1, these are the 50 best beach and coastal towns in the U.S.

Here’s what they had to say about Newport

When it comes to coastal towns, Newport, Rhode Island reigns supreme. Take a stroll (or a hike once the sidewalk changes to rocks) along the beautiful Cliff Walks and take a tour of The Breakers and other historic Newport mansions. There’s plenty of shopping to boot—definitely grab some bathroom essentials at Shore Soap Co. on Thames Street—and grab a plate of lobster nachos over at The Red Parrot.

Cape May, New Jersey and Carmel by the Sea, California are both errantly rank higher than Newport.

Nantucket was ranked #28 and the description was definitely written by someone who has never been there.

Off of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, there’s the quintessential fishing town on the coast: Nantucket. Its own island, Nantucket is a very popular summer destination for tourists, who love walking through the cobblestoned streets of town, shopping, and taking in the cedar-shingle homes.

Here are our thoughts

Where to stay:

If you’re visiting Newport, book your stay at Gurneys Newport Resort & Marina, they are hands down the nicest hotel in Newport and their seaside location on Goat Island with 360° water views and the seclusion of a private island is just a jaunt from the shops and eateries of downtown Newport.

Eats:

If you’re looking for some great spots to dine, we recommend hitting up local favorites such as Tavern on Broadway with their Buck-A-Shuck Wednesdays, The Deck on Waites Wharf is the perfect waterfront dining destination with live music Thursday – Sunday.

Want to diner where Newport eats? Head on up to Bellevue Avenue and visit The La Forge Casino Restaurant. The La Forge Casino Restaurant has served the community as a famous local establishment for years. Located on the grounds of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, La Forge has long been a local staple providing a menu, style, and friendly atmosphere that reflects our commitment to an exceptional dining experience.

Party:

The party never stops at Gurney’s, The Deck, Dockside, and Tavern on Broadway is the hot spot to find the locals!

Don’t miss:

No trip to Newport is complete without visiting the Audrain Automobile Museum.

The Audrain Automobile Museum has a mission to preserve and present automotive history while connecting and engaging with other non-profits and the community as a whole. Established in 2014, the Museum transformed the historic Audrain Building into a captivating display floor, fit specifically for our cultural needs. The Museum has access to collections with of over 300 cars, allowing for three fresh and unique exhibits per year. Ranging from Brass Era pre-War cars to Supercars of the 2000s, the Museum is dedicated to entertaining all generations and stylistic preferences.

America’s love affair with automobiles is intrinsic and Newport’s role is essential. The Museum engages and educates the Aquidneck Island community through car events and other nonprofit activities to further its position within automotive history. As the Museum continues to grow, so does its status as a must stop destination for both car enthusiasts and Newport visitors alike

Taste the flavor:

Swing by the Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co., sample some of their award winning creations, grab a bite at the food truck that pull up every weekend and enjoy some great live music.

Founded in 1999 by four college friends, Newport Storm Brewery was the original production craft brewery in Rhode Island. They created more than 100 distinctive beers while keeping things local and authentic. From their flagship Hurricane Amber Ale to seasonal brews made with Rhode Island grown ingredients, to beers aged in rum barrels, the brewery has been in the vanguard of craft brewing for nearly 20 years.

In 2006 the crew began distilling craft spirits. They were the first distillery in Rhode Island in 135 years and currently produce whiskey, a single barrel rum, and an overproof white rum.

Dress for success:

Newport’s former First Lady Deborah Winthrop owns the premier women’s boutique on Aquidneck Island with hip and chic clothing, bra sized swimwear and a the largest selection of lingerie around. Deborah and her staff are all expert bra fitters. The right bra will make you look and feel 10 years younger and 10lbs lighter!! Swing by and see for yourself.

Want to realize your inner Queen? Head to Bellevue Avenue and visit X&O Boutique for luxury women’s wear with unique and classic collections from Milan to Miami.

Getting here:

Traveling in from New York City? Don’t forget about our friends at Tradewind Aviation and their super affordable shared charter flights from White Plains to Newport Airport.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!