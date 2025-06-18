Pell Elementary’s Sybil Grayko Named Newport’s Teacher of the Year

Second grade teacher Sybil Grayko of Pell Elementary School has been named Newport Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year for the 2025-2026 school year — a well-deserved honor for a beloved educator who’s been inspiring students for over two decades.

Grayko, who has taught in the district for 21 years, is known for her energy, compassion, and creative approach to learning. She’s especially passionate about environmental sustainability, incorporating hands-on, project-based lessons to help students understand their role in protecting the planet. In 2018, she was recognized with the Ocean Stewardship Award from the New England Aquarium for her efforts to reduce plastic straw use and raise awareness about single-use plastics.

“Newport and our students are very lucky to have such a bright, energetic, and caring teacher,” the School Department said in a statement. “Ms. Grayko lights up a room the moment she enters and makes learning — and being in school — an adventure and fun for all. Each and every student in her classroom is made to feel special and loved. It was a true testament to her impact to see former students — some now in high school — attend yesterday’s ceremony to celebrate this wonderful woman. We love our Sybil Grayko!”

Grayko’s impact was on full display at Tuesday’s celebration, where former students — some now in high school — returned to honor the teacher who shaped their earliest school experiences. Their presence was a heartfelt tribute to a woman who has dedicated her career to nurturing young minds.

Newport is lucky to have her — and it’s safe to say, the feeling is mutual.

