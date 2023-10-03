Alyce Wright of Lila Delman Compass sells 12,000+ square-foot waterfront home in Portsmouth for $6,100,000

Lila Delman Compass announced Tuesday the sale of 284 Carnegie Harbor Drive in Portsmouth for $6,100,000. Alyce Wright, Sales Associate of Lila Delman Compass’ Newport Office, represented the Seller. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the 2nd highest sale in Portsmouth, and the third highest sale on Aquidneck Island, year-to-date.

The 12,000+ square-foot waterfront home, which features 5 bedrooms and 6 full & 1 half bathrooms, boasts views of Narragansett Bay from nearly every room. Panoramic water views, elegant living spaces, updated kitchen and luxurious master suite are other highlights of the property.

“I was thrilled to represent the Sellers of this extraordinary property. The Sellers carefully chose this exceptional lot to build their breathtaking custom home, taking full advantage of the unobstructed westerly and southerly water views,” Alyce shared. “Having cherished the home for over a decade, they have relished the unparalleled lifestyle benefits of residing next to the prestigious Aquidneck Club. Whether enjoying a leisurely round of golf by simply hopping into a golf cart or indulging in exquisite dining at the Clubhouse, this home offers an idyllic blend of luxury and convenience.”

The sale of this property represents Alyce’s second sale on Carnegie Harbor Drive. Alyce also represented the Buyers of the new construction home at 223 Carnegie Harbor Drive, which was completed in April this year.

