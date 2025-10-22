Newport’s historic friendship dating back to the 1850s will shine again Thursday — hopefully without political embarrassment.

City officials will host a delegation from Shimoda, Japan, at a public reception on October 24th at 5:30 p.m. at The Edward King House, celebrating Newport’s storied Sister City relationship. Light refreshments will be served, and residents are invited to attend.

The visit comes just months after a July City Council vote that nearly torpedoed the Sister City program — with Councilors Steph Smyth, Ellen Pinnock, and Xay Khamsyvoravong voting to essentially kill the program in what many called a tone-deaf move that ignored Newport’s deep international ties.

Hopefully, the trio stays quiet — or stays home — as Newport rolls out the red carpet for its guests.

The connection traces back to Commodore Matthew Perry, a Newport native whose 1853 voyage to Japan opened trade between the nations. His “Black Ships” are still celebrated in Shimoda today.

This week’s visiting group will attend several events, including the Japan America Friendship Festival at Touro Park on Saturday, and a graveside ceremony at Island Cemetery honoring Perry himself. Newport Public Schools will also host visiting Shimoda students, strengthening the next generation’s cross-cultural bonds.

Newport’s relationship with Shimoda — a historic port city — is the oldest Sister City partnership in the United States, fostering decades of cultural and educational exchange.

Alongside Shimoda, Newport maintains Sister City ties with Kinsale (Ireland), Imperia (Italy), Ponta Delgada (Azores), Skiathos (Greece), and St. John (New Brunswick, Canada) — partnerships that celebrate Newport’s global spirit, even when its council doesn’t always seem to.

