Newport’s Annual Kayak & Dinghy Rack Lottery Slated for March 10th

Kayakers and dinghy owners take note: The Newport Harbormaster’s Office will be accepting applications for dinghy and kayak rack spaces at the King Park and Willow Street dinghy racks beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1st until Feb. 28th.

Spaces will be determined through a lottery system, with a drawing held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9 a.m. at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office.

This year’s applications will be accepted online only at www.CityofNewport.com/RackLottery

Please note that in order to be eligible for the lottery, applicants must be at least 18 years old and be a year-round Newport resident.

When rack spaces are filled, any remaining names will be placed on a waiting list according to the order drawn from the lottery. Winners will be notified via email within one week of the drawing with payment due no later than March 31, 2023.

Unpaid stickers will be released to the next person on the waiting list until all available spaces are filled.

Please note that the waiting list is only for applicants who submitted applications during the Feb. 1-28 lottery period and stickers will be mailed to winners upon receipt of payment.

Please limit entries to one per person, and one per dinghy or kayak. If you have any other questions, please contact the Harbormaster’s Office at (401) 845-5815.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!