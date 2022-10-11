Obituary: Robert M. Rex (1969-2022)

We are saddened by the departure of Robert M. Rex, who passed away on October 2, 2022.

Rob was born in Atlanta, GA on July 12, 1969, to Cynthia Kirby and Richard Rex. Rob’s mother often noted that he arrived on this earth with a grin. He had a quick and infectious laugh that shook his whole person, and everyone around him. His hugs were epic and each one was a gift. He was an easy going, kind and gentle soul who charmed everyone around him, especially dogs and children – his little cousins referred to him as Superhero Rob Rex. Rob was an adventurer, having been a wrestler, weightlifter, and surfer in his younger years, as well as a (really fast!) snowboarder, cycler, and fisherman. He could eat a pound of pasta like it was his job.

Rob grew up in Middletown, RI, and after a few years in Colorado he returned home to begin his career on the water, first on lobster and fishing boats, and then as a commercial diver, pilot boat operator, and most recently on barges in the mid-Atlantic. Pilot boat captains would say that they always felt safe during their transfer to and from the ships when he was at the controls.

Rob is survived by his daughter, Lillyanne; his mother, Cynthia Kirby; his siblings, Rebecca, William, and Susan; his niece, Adi and nephew, Jacob; as well as his uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. He will be missed.

A celebration of Rob’s life will be held on October 22 at 10:30 am at the Seaman’s Church Institute, Newport, RI. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Rob’s memory to the Seamen’s Church Institute.

