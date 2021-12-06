Organizers Cancel 2022 Newport Winter Festival Due To Covid Fears

The 2022 Newport Winter Festival has been canceled due to Covid fears, the organization announced on Monday

Due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) and with careful consideration of the health and safety of participants and the community, we have decided to cancel the upcoming Newport Winter Festival 2022.

With the majority of the highlighted Festival events taking place indoors and centered around children and families, we felt it would be too great a risk at this time for the

well-being of all that attend.

We are truly disappointed and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and kindly ask for your understanding.

The City of Newport is certainly alive and vibrant this winter, so please still plan a visit and enjoy the beautiful city by the sea!

We look forward to having an awesome Winter Festival in 2023! Stay well!