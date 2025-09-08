Patriots Can’t Keep Pace with Raiders, Drop Opener 20-13

The New England Patriots showed flashes of promise in their season opener, but a second-half surge from the Las Vegas Raiders left Mike Vrabel with a loss in his debut as head coach. Geno Smith threw for 362 yards, and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty scored his first career touchdown as Las Vegas secured a 20-13 victory Sunday in Foxborough.

Drake Maye, making his first start at quarterback for the Patriots, completed 30 of 46 passes for 287 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Kayshon Boutte led the receivers with 103 yards on six catches, while Stefon Diggs added 57 yards and Hunter Henry caught four passes for 66 yards.

The Patriots trailed early after Smith connected with Tre Tucker for a 26-yard score. New England responded when Jaylinn Hawkins intercepted Smith, setting up a 3-yard touchdown pass from Maye to DeMario Douglas. Rookie kicker Andy Borregales gave the Patriots a 10-7 lead at halftime with a 35-yard field goal.

Momentum shifted in the third quarter when Maye was intercepted by Isaiah Pola-Mao. Jeanty capped the short drive with a 3-yard run to give Las Vegas a 14-10 lead. Smith later found Brock Bowers for a 38-yard gain that set up a field goal, and another long strike to Dont’e Thornton in the fourth helped the Raiders put the game away.

Borregales added a 44-yard field goal in the final seconds, but New England’s onside kick failed. The Patriots finished just 4 of 14 on third down and managed only 60 rushing yards on 18 attempts.

“We didn’t do enough in the second half,” Vrabel said. “Too many missed opportunities, too many penalties. We’ll see what kind of team we are based on how we respond.”

The Patriots (0-1) now turn their attention to a divisional matchup at Miami next Sunday.

