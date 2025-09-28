Patriots Ride Marcus Jones, Drake Maye to Blowout Win Over Panthers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. —The New England Patriots turned a shaky start into a statement win Sunday, rolling past the Carolina Panthers 42-13 at Gillette Stadium for their first home victory under coach Mike Vrabel.

Carolina struck first, marching 76 yards on the opening drive for a 6-0 lead. But the momentum flipped when Marcus Jones ripped off an 87-yard punt return touchdown, igniting a 28-0 Patriots run before halftime. Jones finished with a franchise-record 167 punt return yards, including another 61-yard return that set up a score.

Quarterback Drake Maye delivered his most efficient outing yet, completing 14 of 17 passes for 203 yards with both a passing and rushing touchdown. He was lifted for Josh Dobbs early in the fourth quarter with the game in hand. Stefon Diggs also broke out, hauling in 101 yards receiving — his first 100-yard day as a Patriot.

The Patriots piled up chunk plays all afternoon, with Austin Hooper, Antonio Gibson, and Rhamondre Stevenson each sparking long gains. Tight end Hunter Henry added a 31-yard touchdown reception, while Mack Hollins and TreVeyon Henderson also found the end zone.

Defensively, New England rebounded from the shaky opening drive. K’Lavon Chaisson registered a sack and key run stops, while Christian Barmore pressured Carolina quarterback Bryce Young into mistakes. The Panthers managed just seven points after their initial drive and missed a long field goal that could have kept things closer.

The 42-point output was New England’s largest at home since 2021 and a potential turning point for a team still finding its footing. The Patriots improved to 2-2 and will visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football next week.

