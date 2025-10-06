Patriots Defeat Bills 23–20 on Borregales’ Game-Winning Field Goal

The New England Patriots pulled off a dramatic 23–20 victory over the previously unbeaten Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, capping an intense back-and-forth matchup with a clutch 52-yard field goal by rookie Andy Borregales in the final seconds.

Quarterback Drake Maye delivered his best performance yet, completing 22 of 30 passes for 273 yards while leading three second-half scoring drives. Former Bills star Stefon Diggs torched his old team with 10 catches for 146 yards, including several crucial third-down grabs.

Both teams struggled early in a turnover-heavy first half that saw three fumbles and no touchdowns. The Patriots’ defense stood tall in the red zone, forcing Buffalo to settle for a field goal as New England took a 6–3 lead into halftime.

After halftime, the offenses came alive. Josh Allen guided the Bills to a touchdown drive capped by a six-yard strike to Curtis Samuel. The Patriots quickly answered with a five-play, 74-yard drive featuring back-to-back big plays from Diggs and Rhamondre Stevenson’s four-yard touchdown run.

Buffalo’s tight ends powered another scoring drive, with Allen connecting on short gains to Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox before finding rookie Keon Coleman for a touchdown that tied the game at 20. But when it mattered most, Maye took over, leading the Patriots 41 yards in the final minutes to set up Borregales’ decisive kick.

The win marked New England’s second straight and first true statement victory under new head coach Mike Vrabel, who praised his team’s resilience after the game.

With the victory, the Patriots improve to 3–2 and climb back into the AFC East race.

They’ll travel to New Orleans next Sunday to face the Saints at 1 p.m.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!