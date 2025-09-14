Patriots Edge Dolphins 33-27 for Vrabel’s First Win

The Patriots finally knocked off Tua — and did it with style.

Second-year QB Drake Maye carved up Miami and the New England defense slammed the door in the final minute as the Pats escaped with a 33-27 win — the first victory of the Mike Vrabel era.

Maye was ruthlessly efficient, going 19-of-23 for 230 yards and two TDs, staking New England to a 12-0 burst with strikes to Mack Hollins and Kayshon Boutte. Kicker Andy Borregales clanked two early PATs, letting the Dolphins hang around.

Tua Tagovailoa (26-of-33, 315 yards, two TDs, one pick) heated up, finding Jaylen Waddle from 18 yards and riding De’Von Achane’s burst for a 29-yard score to make it 15-14 at the half. A post-break bomb to Tyreek Hill set up a field goal and another kick gave Miami a 20-15 lead.

Cue the momentum swing. Rhamondre Stevenson slipped loose for a 56-yard catch-and-run — Maye’s longest NFL completion — then Maye punched in a short TD and Stevenson hammered the two-point try for 23-20.

Special teams chaos flipped the script twice in 12 seconds. Miami’s Malik Washington housed a 65-yard punt to snatch a 27-23 edge. Antonio Gibson answered immediately with a 90-yard kick return to put the Pats back on top, 30-27, with 7:06 left.

The closer? Defense and a deep boot. Linebacker Marte Mapu snagged Tua on fourth down, setting up Borregales’ redemption — a 53-yarder for a six-point cushion with 1:47 remaining. Miami threatened late, but Milton Williams buried the final fourth down to seal it. Achane’s would-be walk-off down the sideline was ruled out at the 26.

Stevenson powered the offense, Bryce Baringer uncorked a 71-yard field-flipper, and K’Lavon Chaisson delivered a key sack. New England moves to 1-1 and finally solves Tagovailoa. Next up: the Steelers at Gillette, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

