Patriots vs. Falcons: New England Wins 24–23 Thriller for Sixth Straight Victory

The New England Patriots escaped with a one-point win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, holding on for a 24-23 victory after a tense second half. Quarterback Drake Maye threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, guiding the Patriots to their sixth straight win and a 7-2 record under head coach Mike Vrabel.

New England started fast, scoring on a 10-play, 75-yard opening drive capped by a 16-yard touchdown pass from Maye to DeMario “Pop” Douglas, who finished with 100 yards and a score. Stefon Diggs added his second touchdown of the season, and running back TreVeyon Henderson contributed 87 total yards filling in for the injured Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots led 21-7 late in the first half before a Maye strip-sack set up an Atlanta touchdown to cut the lead to seven at halftime. After an Andy Borregales field goal extended the lead to 24-14 in the third quarter, Maye threw an interception that helped the Falcons climb back. Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix Jr. connected with Drake London for three touchdowns, including an eight-yard score with just over four minutes left. But kicker Parker Romo missed the extra point, leaving New England clinging to a 24-23 lead.

The Patriots defense came through when it mattered most. A late intentional grounding penalty pushed the Falcons out of field-goal range, and Maye sealed the win with a 17-yard completion to tight end Hunter Henry on third down, allowing New England to run out the clock.

The Patriots, now riding their longest win streak since 2021, will look to continue their momentum next week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

