Call it what you want — a takeover, an empire, or a slow-motion monopoly — but Audrain’s Nick Schorsch has just swallowed another Newport restaurant. The latest casualty? Jo’s American Bistro.

The New York/Philly transplant blew into town about twelve years ago and has been buying up the city ever since. His Audrain Heritage Restaurant Group and related ventures now control a staggering chunk of the local landscape: La Forge, Brick Alley Pub, Newport Craft Beer, Red Parrot, Flo’s Clam Shacks, The Reef, Amano Pizza, Newport Lobster Company, La Costa Lobster and Tacos, Wally Weiners, Newport Life Magazine, Hilltop Inn, The Cluck House, The Cluck Truck, Audrain Auto Museum, Audrain Motorsport, Audrain Park Place, Audrain Hospitality, Scales & Shells, Glorious Affairs Catering — and even the Easton’s Beach food concessions.

Locals say our once-quirky seaside city is turning into a slick, corporate playground where local flavor is being quietly absorbed into the Audrain brand in the name of “heritage.” Every new deal feels less like investment and more like colonization by checkbook.

No price tag has been released, but the cost to Newport’s independent soul keeps climbing.

The sale is expected to close in 90 days.

