Rhode Island celebrates 1 millionth Covid vaccine dose

Governor McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health today announced the administration of one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Rhode Island. The announcement took place at Rhode Island Hospital where the first shot was administered on December 14, 2020.

“The 1 millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose is a big milestone for the smallest state. Every shot brings us one step closer to the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Governor Dan McKee. “We’ve made encouraging progress since the first vaccine was administered last year thanks to the support of our doctors, nurses, volunteers, municipal leaders, Rhode Island National Guard members and so many others. I am grateful for every Rhode Islander who stepped up, got their shot and then helped someone else do the same. We have the momentum – let’s keep going.”

In just over 140 days, the State of Rhode Island and federal partners, had administered more than one million doses of the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The COVID-19 vaccine is available at sites across the state now including community centers, local businesses and schools.

“These one million doses administered are a testament to months of hard work and collaboration all throughout Rhode Island. Thank you to the healthcare providers, healthcare organizations, community organizations, and members of Rhode Island’s response who have helped us emerge as a national leader,” said Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH. “As exciting as this benchmark is, we still have a lot more work to do. For people who have not been vaccinated yet, COVID-19 is more dangerous now than it has been at any other time during this pandemic. Protect yourself, the people you love, and your entire community by getting your shot.”

The same week Rhode Island reaches this milestone, the State is seeing promising trends in COVID-19 cases and decreased hospitalizations. Case counts among all age groups are down and zero municipalities have more than 200 cases per 100,000 population per week. And, the statewide percent positive rate continues to decrease.

You can make an appointment at www.vaccianteRI.org or by calling 844-930-1779. Making an appointment is the way to guarantee that you will get a shot. You do not need appointments to get vaccinated at the sites at Sockanosset Cross Road (100 Sockanosset Cross Road, Cranston), the Dunkin’ Donuts Center (1 La Salle Square, Providence) , and in Middletown (1400 West Main Road, Middletown). Vaccines are also available at pharmacies throughout Rhode Island.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!