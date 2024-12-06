Governor McKee and First Lady Kick Off Holiday Season with Foster Children at State House

The holiday season officially began Thursday at the Rhode Island State House as Governor Dan McKee and First Lady Susan McKee welcomed foster children from across the state for an evening of festive cheer and community spirit.

“This time of year is best spent with family and friends, and Susan and I were thrilled to be able to welcome foster children from all over our state to spread some holiday cheer,” said Governor McKee. “We’ve decked the State House halls, lit up our Christmas trees, and I encourage all Rhode Islanders to stop by and take in the holiday magic this season.”

Joined by Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) Director Ashley Deckert, the McKees hosted more than two dozen children for an evening filled with holiday traditions, music, and crafts.

“The holiday season is all about creating memories and celebrating traditions,” said First Lady Susan McKee. “I was thrilled to spend time with foster children from across our state, whose excitement for the holiday season reminds us all of the joy and wonder this time of year brings.”

Children enjoyed a reading of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” crafted snow globes with materials donated by Home Depot, and savored a pizza party. Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special appearance, distributing gifts donated by the Rhode Island National Guard and members of the Governor’s staff. The celebration featured live music from the Governor’s Own 88th Army Band, adding a festive soundtrack to the evening.

“The holidays are a time when Rhode Islanders feel a renewed sense of community and connection,” said DCYF Director Ashley Deckert. “This evening of togetherness and joy will carry DCYF’s children, youth, and families through 2025 and beyond.”

The evening culminated with the lighting of several Christmas trees throughout the State House, including a 25-foot outdoor Balsam Fir donated by Big John Leyden Christmas Tree Farm in West Greenwich. Governor McKee and Santa led the countdown, spreading the holiday spirit to those gathered outside.

Rhode Islanders are invited to visit the State House during the season to enjoy the decorations and festive atmosphere. The outdoor tree will remain lit throughout the holidays, serving as a beacon of celebration for the community.

