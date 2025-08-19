Trump Administration Gives Rhode Island Until Today to Address Sanctuary Status

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee faces a Tuesday deadline to respond to the U.S. Justice Department after Attorney General Pam Bondi branded the state a “sanctuary jurisdiction” and threatened to pull federal funding unless the state eliminates policies that limit immigration enforcement.

In an Aug. 13 letter, Bondi demanded Rhode Island confirm its “commitment to complying with federal law” and outline steps to end what the Trump administration calls sanctuary policies. “This ends now,” she wrote, warning state and local officials who obstruct enforcement could also face criminal charges.

The warning stems from an April executive order by President Donald Trump directing federal agencies to identify sanctuary jurisdictions. Rhode Island was listed alongside 12 other states, including California, New York, and Washington, as well as major cities such as Boston, Los Angeles, and New York City.

McKee has dismissed the letter as “a generic, non-specific form letter” that “does not merit a response.” Attorney General Peter Neronha, who was copied on the letter, called it “the tactic of a bully” and said Rhode Island already cooperates with federal agencies as required. “Federal law does not require the state to divert important law enforcement resources to do the federal government’s civil immigration law bidding,” he said.

At issue is a 2014 federal court ruling that barred Rhode Island officials from holding people solely on immigration detainers without a warrant. Then-Gov. Lincoln Chafee directed state agencies to comply with that ruling, and the policy remains in effect.

Bondi’s letter makes clear the administration is ready to escalate the fight. “Any sanctuary jurisdiction that continues to put illegal aliens ahead of American citizens can either come to the table or see us in court,” she wrote.

