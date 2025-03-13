Gov. McKee Proposes $2.3M Boost for Real Jobs RI to Train 500 More Workers

Governor Dan McKee joined workforce leaders Wednesday at McLaughlin Research Corporation (MRC) to emphasize the need for $2.3 million in new Real Jobs RI (RJRI) funding, part of his proposed FY26 budget, to train an additional 500 Rhode Islanders.

The event at MRC’s Middletown facility showcased employees who completed the RJRI program, demonstrating skills in cybersecurity compliance, artificial intelligence, robotics, and more. MRC has hosted over 60 interns through the program, with 30 hired by the company.

“Investments like this are a top priority to help raise Rhode Island incomes,” McKee said. “This strategic approach to workforce development will help create the next wave of economic momentum and give our residents the competitive edge they need.”

RJRI is a business-led initiative preparing Rhode Islanders for well-paying careers in key industries. The program is part of McKee’s Rhode to Prosperity initiative and the Rhode Island 2030 Plan, aiming to increase incomes and improve job alignment with industry needs.

McKee has previously invested in more than 15 new training programs through RJRI, supporting skills development in the trades. His FY26 budget proposes a total of $14 million for RJRI, training roughly 3,000 Rhode Islanders, including the new $2.3 million enhancement.

Matthew Weldon, director of the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, praised the program’s impact. “Thanks to the leadership and collaboration of great partners like MRC and SENEDIA, we’re making real strides in connecting people with high-quality jobs, supporting employers, and driving innovation,” he said.

SENEDIA, which leads the Rhode Island Defense Industry Partnership, plays a key role in connecting businesses with skilled workers. “Defense has a $7.6 billion annual economic impact in Rhode Island,” said SENEDIA CEO Molly Donohue Magee. “We must continue to attract, train, and retain top talent.”

MRC President Domenic Gargano called RJRI a “win-win,” enhancing both MRC’s capabilities and career opportunities for local students. Network engineer and RJRI graduate Triet Nguyen echoed the sentiment, crediting the program with helping him refine his IT skills and gain mentorship within the defense industry.

McKee’s budget also proposes additional workforce investments, including $2 million in general revenue and $4 million in Jobs Development Funds to create 1,000 new work-based learning opportunities, $800,000 for a new pre-apprenticeship pathway at the Community College of Rhode Island, and $2.9 million for dual and concurrent enrollment programs for high school students.

