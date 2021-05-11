Johnson & Wales University to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for Students This Fall

Johnson & Wales University announced Tuesday that, after careful consultation with government and public health officials, the university will require all students to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to their arrival to campus for the fall semester.

“Adding the COVID-19 vaccination to our student immunization requirements will aid our efforts to provide a safer and more robust college experience for our entire JWU community,” said JWU Providence Campus President Marie Bernardo-Sousa LP.D. “Through widespread vaccination, we can work to accelerate the return to a more traditional college experience, including seamless delivery of in-person courses, more on-campus events and activities, and the resumption of our on-campus visitor and guest policy. We look forward to more normal times as the JWU community and those around us become fully vaccinated.”

Consideration will be given to students requesting an exemption from this requirement for medical, religious or other reasons. Students enrolled in fully remote online degree programs and individuals participating in online-only continuing education programs will not be required to be vaccinated unless they come to campus to use the dining, library, fitness center, and other facilities and services. The university continues to strongly encourage all staff and faculty, especially those whose work requires them to be on campus, to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

In March, the university announced its intention to return to full operations in the fall, inviting all students back to campus, with courses being offered in-person as well as through hybrid delivery. The summer session will continue to be fully remote, giving students the option to pick up extra courses and accelerate their graduation date.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!