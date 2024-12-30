RI Data Breach Nightmare: Stolen Files Hit the Dark Web

Governor Dan McKee and state officials addressed the public Monday regarding the devastating RI Bridges data breach, which has exposed the personal information of approximately 650,000 Rhode Islanders. The compromised system, RIBridges, supports critical programs such as Medicaid, SNAP, and HealthSource RI.

McKee confirmed that cybercriminal group Brain Cipher stole sensitive data from the system, including Social Security numbers and bank account details. Now, Deloitte has reported that some of these stolen files have been leaked onto a site on the dark web, escalating fears of identity theft.

“This is a scenario we have been preparing for,” state officials said, referencing a recent outreach campaign encouraging residents to protect their personal information.

IT teams are now scrambling to analyze the leaked files, but details on the scope of the breach remain murky. For weeks, officials have warned the public to assume that all data within the RIBridges system has been compromised.

While there’s no confirmed evidence that the stolen data has been used for identity theft yet, officials emphasize the need for immediate precautions. They recommend five critical steps for Rhode Islanders:

Freeze Your Credit: Contact all three major credit reporting agencies to freeze your credit for free. This prevents new accounts from being opened in your name. Guardians of minors who have received state benefits are also advised to freeze their children’s credit. Monitor Your Credit: Order a free credit report through one of the agencies or visit AnnualCreditReport.com for assistance. Request a Fraud Alert: Place a free fraud alert with any credit reporting agency to warn creditors to verify your identity before opening new accounts. Enable Multi-factor Authentication: Strengthen your account security by requiring additional verification steps beyond just a password. Stay Vigilant: Beware of phishing attempts via email, phone, or text. Officials warn against sharing personal information with unsolicited contacts.

The state has launched a dedicated website, cyberalert.ri.gov, to provide updates and resources for residents, including how to protect minors. Officials are also working with Deloitte to identify impacted individuals. Those affected will receive letters with instructions for accessing free credit monitoring services.

Governor McKee acknowledged the distress caused by the breach and urged patience as the investigation unfolds. “We understand this is deeply concerning, and we’re committed to navigating this challenge together,” he said.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

