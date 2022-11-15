Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 1 Cent

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 1 cent from last week ($3.85), averaging $3.84 per gallon. Today’s price is 32 cents higher than a month ago ($3.53), and 43 cents higher than November 14, 2021 ($3.41). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 7 cents higher than the national average.

“The national average for a gallon of gasoline slid three cents in the past week to $3.77, and prices locally have been stable recently,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “The main reason is the global cost for oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been stuck in a narrow price range of $85 to $92 a barrel for several weeks.”

AAA Northeast’s November 14 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 3 cents lower than last week ($3.80), averaging $3.77 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 13 cents lower than a month ago ($3.90), and 36 cents higher than this day last year ($3.41).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.84 $3.85 $3.53 $3.41 Massachusetts $3.85 $3.84 $3.59 $3.41 Connecticut $3.77 $3.76 $3.47 $3.54

*Prices as of November 14, 2022

