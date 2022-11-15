Two hospitalized after car crashes into construction site on Route 24

Tiverton Fire and Police responded to Route 24 North for a motor vehicle accident on Monday.

Upon arrival crews found a car had struck a construction crash truck. Route 24 was shut down for a short time will emergency crews handled this incident. 2 patients were transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. A construction crash truck or attenuator truck is a vehicle designed to keeps roadside workers and passing motorists safe from collisions.

The attenuator is designed to be struck from behind and absorb a vehicle impact.

