Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 10 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 10 cents from last week ($4.81), averaging $4.71 per gallon. Today’s price is 30 cents lower than a month ago ($5.01), and $1.68 higher than July 11, 2021 ($3.03). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 4 cents higher than the national average.

The decrease in the average for a gallon of gas occurred despite a slight rise in demand, likely due to robust July 4th holiday automobile travel. AAA forecasted that 42 million people would hit the roads for the holiday weekend, a new record.

“Usually, more people buying gas would lead to higher pump prices,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “But the price for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has fallen and is hovering around $100 a barrel. Less expensive oil usually means less expensive gas.”

AAA Northeast’s July 11 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 13 cents lower than last week ($4.80), averaging $4.67 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 33 cents lower than a month ago ($5.00), and $1.53 higher than this day last year ($3.14).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $4.71 $4.81 $5.01 $3.03 Massachusetts $4.74 $4.85 $5.04 $3.02 Connecticut $4.63 $4.77 $4.98 $3.14

*Prices as of July 11, 2022

The AAA Gas Prices website is your resource for up-to-date fuel price information. Search average gas prices by Regular, Plus, Premium and Diesel on National and State levels, as well as Metro areas.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!