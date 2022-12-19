Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 12 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 12 cents from last week ($3.45), averaging $3.33 per gallon. Today’s price is 44 cents lower than a month ago ($3.77), and 5 cents lower than December 19, 2021 ($3.38). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 19 cents higher than the national average.

“The cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that’s $50 less than the peak last Spring,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off.”

AAA Northeast’s December 19 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 12 cents lower than last week ($3.26), averaging $3.14 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 54 cents lower than a month ago ($3.68), and 16 cents lower than this day last year ($3.30).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.33 $3.45 $3.77 $3.38 Massachusetts $3.44 $3.54 $3.82 $3.39 Connecticut $3.20 $3.35 $3.72 $3.51

*Prices as of December 19, 2022

