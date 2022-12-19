Rhode Island Lottery Joins Campaign to Raise Awareness About the Risks of Youth Gambling

The Rhode Island Lottery has announced its commitment as a Level 2 participant of the 2022 Gift Responsibly Campaign, joining lotteries and community organizations across the country and around the world to raise awareness about the risks of buying lottery tickets for children. The campaign is organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the International Center for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University.

Research shows that the earlier a person’s participation or even exposure to gambling is in childhood, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Gambling exposure during childhood is often through some kind of lottery product, given by an adult who is likely unaware of the associated risks.

“Throughout the holiday season, the Rhode Island Lottery is committed to the Gift Responsibly Campaign and raising awareness about the risks associated with giving lottery products as gifts to minors during the holiday season — or any time of the year,” said Mark Furcolo, Rhode Island Lottery Director.

“We are very appreciative of Rhode Island Lottery’s efforts to educate adults and retailers about the potential consequences associated with underage lottery play,” said NCPG Executive Director Keith Whyte. “The evidence clearly shows that exposure to gambling as a youth increases the probability of gambling problem later in life. Regardless of what time of year it is, adults should find gift options for children other than lottery tickets.”

