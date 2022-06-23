Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 6 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 6 cents from last week ($5.01), averaging $4.95 per gallon. Today’s price is 23 cents higher than a month ago ($4.72), and $1.98 higher than June 21, 2021 ($2.97). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 1 cent lower than the national average.

“Demand for gasoline has declined, perhaps in response to record-breaking high gas prices—and that has helped push down prices at the pump,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “This dip in demand, coupled with a drop in oil prices, has taken some of the steam out of surging gasoline prices. But consumers are still paying historically high prices.”

AAA Northeast’s June 21 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 5 cents lower than last week ($5.01), averaging $4.96 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 37 cents higher than a month ago ($4.59), and $1.89 higher than this day last year ($3.07).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $4.95 $5.01 $4.72 $2.97 Massachusetts $4.99 $5.04 $4.73 $2.95 Connecticut $4.93 $4.98 $4.68 $3.09

*Prices as of June 21, 2022

