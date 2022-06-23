Governor McKee Joins White House, East Coast Governors to Launch Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership

Governor Dan McKee today joined the Biden-Harris Administration and a coalition of East Coast Governors to launch a federal-state Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership, which will assist in accelerating Rhode Island’s thriving offshore wind industry – providing clean, affordable energy and creating good-paying jobs.

“As home to the nation’s first offshore wind farm, Rhode Island is a pioneer in the blue economy,” said Governor McKee. “Rhode Island is on a path to reducing climate emissions to net-zero by 2050 and a 100 percent renewable energy standard by 2033 – harnessing the power of offshore wind is part of our pathway to achieving those targets. I thank President Biden and his Administration and my fellow Governors along the East Coast for joining together in this partnership to meet the needs of the economy of today and the future.”

The Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership includes 11 states along the East Coast, and will facilitate state and federal cooperation in building a strong, U.S.-based supply chain for offshore wind, growing a skilled workforce for the industry, and addressing important regional matters such as transmission, fishing, and other ocean use issues.

The Partnership will also commit to collaborating on supply chain strengthening, advancing the national offshore wind supply chain roadmap, and prioritizing financing for offshore wind vessels.

Among the coalition of Governors who participated in today’s announcement include Delaware Gov. John Carney, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

The Governors were joined by officials from the Biden-Harris Administration, and leaders in labor and industry.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!