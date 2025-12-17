Police Seek Help Identifying Second Individual in Brown University Mass Shooting Investigation

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying and speaking with an individual shown in newly released photos who was in close proximity to a person of interest in the Brown University mass shooting.

Authorities say the individual may have information that could assist the ongoing investigation. Anyone who recognizes the person or has relevant information is urged to contact the tip line at 401-272-3121.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz | Newport, RI (@newportbuzz)

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!