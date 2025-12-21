Two Years Later, Police Renew Call for Help in Unsolved North Providence Murder

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Two years after the killing of 61-year-old Claire Grady Flynn, police in North Providence are again asking the public for help, saying the case remains active and solvable.

North Providence Police Department renewed its call for information on Friday, marking the second anniversary of Flynn’s death and urging anyone with even the smallest detail to come forward.

Flynn, a retired nurse with the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, was found dead inside her Centerdale Avenue home on Dec. 20, 2023. Police said her brother discovered her body after becoming concerned when he couldn’t reach her.

Despite an extensive investigation that has included assistance from outside agencies and specialized resources, no arrests have been made.

Detectives say public cooperation remains critical.

Investigators are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who knew Flynn or had contact with her during 2023 — especially in November — and anyone with insight into her daily routines, personal relationships, or places she regularly visited.

Police stress that even information that may seem insignificant could help move the case forward. Tips can be provided anonymously.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Burlingame at 401-231-4533, ext. 1115, or the anonymous tip line at 401-437-6418. Non-emergency calls to police can be made at 401-231-4533.

In a previous statement, Chief Alfredo Ruggiero emphasized the department’s commitment to solving the case, saying detectives remain determined to bring those responsible to justice and provide closure for Flynn’s family.

“Anyone who knew Ms. Flynn or had recent contact with her is urged to call,” Ruggiero said. “The cooperation of the community is vital to ensuring justice is served.”

