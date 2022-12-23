Senator Reed Steers Over $450 million in Transportation Funds to RI, Including $33.3 in THUD earmarks for roads, bridges, pedestrian & transit projects

The $1.7 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 (also known as an “omnibus” because it combines 12 appropriations bills into one package), includes $106 billion in budgetary resources for the U.S. Department of Transportation.

U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), a senior member of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies (THUD) Appropriations Subcommittee, announced that he helped steer over $450 million to Rhode Island in the omnibus for road, bridge, and pedestrian safety upgrades and transit funding in the THUD section of the bill.

The omnibus passed the U.S. Senate yesterday by a vote of 68-29 and the U.S. House of Representatives is on track to clear it today. It will then go to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

“Cutting through the partisan gridlock in Washington to pass this bill helps upgrade roads and bridges and reduce traffic congestion back home,” said Senator Reed. “This federal funding will improve safety and mobility across the state, providing a lift to RIDOT, RIPTA, commuters, and communities. It will enhance our transportation network and help key community development projects move forward.”

Reed says the transportation funding will help improve the safety of our highways, aviation, transit, rail, and port systems. As a result of this level of funding, Senator Reed says the state should receive an estimated $358.5 million for roads, bridges, and safety programs and over $53 million for public transportation. It also includes $33.3 million in Reed-backed transportation earmarks.

Federal Highway Administration (FHWA): The bill provides $62.9 billion for critical highway infrastructure and will help meet the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act obligations. This includes $1.145 billion dedicated to a bridge program that Senator Reed spearheaded to provide risk-based grants to states to address bridges in poor condition.

Transit: The bill includes a total of $16.9 billion in transit funding, of which Rhode Island will receive an estimated $53 million to support capital and state of good repair investments for commuter rail and RIPTA service. The bill includes $2.6 billion for Capital Investment Grants to create new transit routes nationwide, $387 million above fiscal year 2022; and $542 million for Transit Infrastructure Grants and projects, to assist transit agencies in purchasing low and no emission buses, improving urban and rural ferry systems, and carrying out local projects.

Competitive Grants to Strengthen RI’s Infrastructure: Senator Reed helped include an $800 million pot of competitive grant funding for local infrastructure projects that Rhode Island can compete for a share of through the National Infrastructure Investments program (previously known as RAISE/TIGER/BUILD). Since 2010, Rhode Island has been awarded over $210 million in competitive RAISE/TIGER/BUILD grants.

Airports: The bill provides $19 billion for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to enhance air safety and upgrade infrastructure. This level of funding will help continue improvements at Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport to remain on schedule.

Freight Rail, Passenger Rail & Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor: The bill delivers funds to help Amtrak move forward with the repair, rehab, and replacement of major bridges, tunnels, and track sections along the Northeast Corridor. To advance the safety and reliability of our passenger and freight rail systems, the bill provides $3.4 billion for the Federal Railroad Administration, including $560 million for the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program. It also provides $2.45 billion for Amtrak, including $1.26 billion for Northeast Corridor Grants.

MARAD: The bill provides $896.1 million for the Maritime Administration (MARAD). MARAD provides port infrastructure development grants, including the Small Shipyards grant program, which Senator Reed revived. Over the last several years, Reed has helped Rhode Island shipyards land over $2 million through the small shipyard grant program to support marine jobs and shipyard infrastructure improvements around the Ocean State.

Reed-backed earmarks in the FY23 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD) Appropriations: $33.3 million

$10 million for the Preservation of Mount Hope Bridge

$4.5 million for Green Infrastructure at the Riverwalk at Town Landing in Pawtucket

$4.4 million for Rocky Point Park

$4 million for Bridge Repair and Replacement in Woonsocket

$2.9 million for Enhancements to the Woonasquatucket Greenway in Providence

$2.5 million for the Purchase of New RIPTA Buses

$2 million for Curbing and Sidewalks in North Kingstown

$1 million for Resurfacing and Sidewalk Rehab in East Greenwich

$1 million for Sidewalks in Bristol

$1 million for Terminal Upgrades at T.F. Green International Airport

