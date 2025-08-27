Where History Meets the Horizon — Plum Beach Coastal Retreat in North Kingstown Lists for $2,200,000

65 Spring Street, North Kingstown, RI | 4 Beds, 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath, 1,773 Sq. Ft., 0.93 Acres | Private Beach Club Access | Bay & Bridge Views | Offered by Jack Teeden of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty for $2,200,000.

Welcome to Plum Beach, one of Rhode Island’s most coveted yet quietly kept enclaves, where timeless charm meets modern coastal living. Set on nearly an acre of manicured grounds, 65 Spring Street is a beautifully updated 3–4 bedroom, 1.5-bath residence that blends the grace of its 1890 origins with thoughtfully curated modern updates.

Inside, natural light pours across open-concept living spaces designed for both ease and elegance. The renovated interiors highlight a seamless flow between indoors and out, leading to a wraparound porch that captures panoramic views of the Jamestown Bridge and Narragansett Bay. Whether it’s morning coffee or evening sunsets, every moment here feels quintessentially coastal.

The lushly landscaped lawn creates a private sanctuary, while the home’s location — just a short stroll from the Plum Beach Club — brings coveted amenities like private beach access, boating, and tennis courts right to your doorstep. Perfect for entertaining or quiet weekends, this property offers both an escape and a lifestyle.

Only six miles from the restaurants and boutiques of downtown Newport, and with easy access to the train station for direct service to New York City and Boston, this location is as convenient as it is breathtaking. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a piece of Rhode Island’s best-kept secret — coastal living awaits in Plum Beach.

Open House: Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

