Newport’s Barbara Varone Celebrated for 54 Years of Service at Citizens Bank

In a touching ceremony at Citizens’ historic Gardner House branch in Newport — the oldest continuously operating banking office in the country — CEO Bruce Van Saun honored Barbara Varone, the bank’s longest-serving employee, for her 54 years of dedicated service.

Van Saun presented Varone with a commemorative credit card bearing her name, a symbolic tribute to her legacy. In a first for the bank, Barbara’s name will appear on all marketing materials for an upcoming Citizens credit card launch.

Barbara, who began her banking career in 1970 at the Fairlawn branch in Pawtucket, now works part-time at the Newport branch, just steps from her home. Over five decades, she’s seen banking evolve from paper checks to online platforms — and embraced every change with grace and humor.

“I love my customers, they love me,” Varone said. “If someone comes in with a problem, I love that I can help them. I get rewarded by finding solutions.”

Her secret? “Listening to them,” she said, a practice that’s helped build generations of loyal customers — many who now bring their children back to see her.

Barbara has also left a mark on her colleagues. Citizens Regional Manager Alex Restrepo recalled being in her teller training class in 2006. “Barbara made 80 hours of training fun and exciting. She helped calm our nerves with her charm and stories,” he said.

Barbara’s annual work anniversary each September brings a flood of calls, messages, and visits from coworkers past and present — all expressing gratitude for her guidance and kindness.

“Barbara embodies our Credo,” said Nuno Dos Santos, Head of Retail. “She’s always built meaningful relationships. It’s fitting her name will be on a card designed to connect with our customers.”

