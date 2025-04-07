Hippity Hop, Easter Bunnies! Those brunch reservations aren’t going to make themselves.

Two-week warning, chickadees! Easter falls on 4/20 this year (a double celebration?) and that means if you’re taking your family out and haven’t already made your rezzies, as the March hare stated: You’re late.

But all is not lost if you hurry. As of April 7, even The Clarke Cooke House, the Grande Dame of special occasion downtown restaurants in Newport, had some limited availability for both a special menu for Easter brunch, and their regular menu plus specials for dinner. If you’re coming in from out of town and want to be steeped in Newport history and tuck into a reliably great meal, this is the spot. If it’s cold, a fire might be lit on the bistro level. If it’s temperate, harbor breezes may waft in through an open window in the Candy Store, but the service, food and elegance are always locked in.

For livelier Easter gatherings, combining the classic meal with high energy jams could be the ticket. Adjacent to Queen Anne Square Park, the crown jewel of downtown Newport, is Queen Anne’s Loft. Formerly a private event space, the gorgeous room is now open for weekend cocktails and a Saturday and Sunday DJ Party Brunch with a vibe. The fixed price menu offers unlimited small plates (two at a time!) a full entrée per person, plus the option of adding two-hours of bottomless Mimosas, Bellinis, Bloody Mary’s and Bud Light for an additional price, all while a DJ spins vibey tracks. The menu includes shrimp and grits; mini bagels with smoked salmon, chive cream cheese and dill; churro waffles; bacon and sausage, among its small plates, followed by crab cake Benedict, steak and egg burritos, a Monte Cristo grilled sandwich and more for mains.

For a casual, big-family-friendly Easter by the sea, there’s Tickets Bar & Grille, with menus that start at 7 a.m. and go from breakfast to lunch to dinner. Get there before 11:30 for the Eggs Benedict menu (Irish, veggie, lobster, classic or crab cake) and other breakfast items, or swing in later for a variety of sandwiches, fried seafood platters, pizzas, pasta, entrees and a kids menu. Can’t beat the view, and if there’s a game on, sports fans can sneak a peek at one of the zillion TVs during lunch or dinner.

For an elegant Easter escape, look no further than the chic Flora nestled within the soft pink, purple, and blue pastels of Gardiner House. Guests can bask in the spring sunshine and enjoy Easter brunch from 11 am to 2:30 pm, featuring standout dishes like made-from-scratch brioche French toast, lobster eggs benedict, and creamy burrata with blueberry salad. A kid-friendly menu offers everything from chocolate pancakes to steak frites. Then, as the sun dips over the harbor, dinner service begins from 4 to 9 p.m., with indulgent entrées like braised lamb shank with mint demi-glace and a decadent lobster thermidor. Stunning views, warm hospitality, and a next-level menu make this one of Newport’s top picks for a memorable holiday meal.

Finally, if only Italian food will do, I highly recommend Easter dinner at Middletown’s Pasta Vino, where the entirety of the right-hand side of the menu is exceptional, pasta is made in house, salads are super freshy-fresh, and large format posters of the Rat Pack are your dining companions.

Happy Easter (and Passover) to all!

