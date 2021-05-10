Women In Government names Rep. Ruggiero state director

Women In Government, a national non-profit, non-partisan organization of women state legislators, has named Rep. Deborah Ruggiero a state director in Rhode Island.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Women In Government provides leadership opportunities, expert forums, and educational resources to address and resolve complex public policy issues to all women state legislators across the country.

State Directors are the organization’s ambassadors in the states. Appointed by a national board of directors comprised entirely of elected state legislators, state directors are legislative leaders who keep the organization informed about pressing policy issues in their states. Women In Government is committed to party parity and diversity, equity and inclusion in all forms.

“I am honored to serve Women In Government, which has been a tremendous resource for women lawmakers for more than 30 years. This is an opportunity to collaborate with and learn from other women in state legislators across the country, at an exciting time when we have opportunities for great change. I’m proud to be a woman in a leadership position here in Rhode Island, and look forward to new opportunities as a state director for Women In Government,” said Representative Ruggiero.

Representative Ruggiero (D-Dist. 74, Jamestown, Middletown) is chairwoman of the House Innovation, Internet and Technology Committee. She served as chairwoman of the House Committee on Small Business from 2016 through 2018, and chaired the House Finance Committee’s Subcommittee on Environment and Transportation from 2015 through 2018. She co-chaired the Special Legislative Commission to Study Broadband Services and Accessibility, and has been a leading advocate in the General Assembly for expanded broadband services across the state. She was first elected to the House in 2008.

