Governor Gina Raimondo announced Wednesday five new COVID-19 deaths in Rhode Island. Rhode Island’s death total is now at 35. The are 220 new cases bringing our total to 1450 positive COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island. 143 people are now hospitalized.

Of the five deaths three were in their 70s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s. The person in their 90s was a resident at Golden Crest Nursing Home, the person in their 80s and one of the people in their 70s were residents of Oak Hill Nursing Home.