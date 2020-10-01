Between September 21 and September 27, more than 200 Rhode Island businesses received perfect scores on their compliance inspections, according to Rhode Island’s COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force. The COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force is a collaboration between the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation (DBR). These inspections are intended to measure compliance with industry specific COVID-19 requirements. A list of these businesses is available online (https://dbr.ri.gov/documents/Weekly_Inspections.pdf).

Additionally, Between September 21 and October 1, ten businesses received immediate compliance, partial immediate compliance, and compliance orders for failing to comply with a range of public health directives related to COVID-19. These businesses are listed below. Seven additional business received a notice of compliance.

Businesses are required to take steps such as ensure that employees and customers are wearing masks and practicing social distancing and designate a point of contact who will work with RIDOH on case investigations, should the need arise.

Businesses that have received immediate compliance, partial compliance, and compliance orders:

– Milano’s Pizza, Providence – Immediate compliance order

– Centro de Nutricion Familiar, Providence – Compliance order

– Zona Lounge, Cranston – Compliance order

– La Casa Restaurant, Cranston – Compliance order

– Kennedy Fried Chicken, Providence – Compliance order

– Copperfield’s Burger and Beer, Smithfield– Partial immediate compliance order

– Jalapeno’s Kitchen, Providence – Compliance order

– Davo’s Calzones and Wraps, South Kingstown – Compliance order

– 3 Flags Bakery, Central Falls – Compliance Order

– Honey Dew Donuts, Providence – Compliance order

Businesses that have since received notices of compliance:

– Countryside Liquors, Pawtucket – Compliance order (now in compliance)

– Knights of Columbus, Lincoln – Combination compliance order, Immediate compliance order (now in compliance)

– EP Weiners, East Providence – Immediate compliance order (now in compliance)

– Tres Letras Hookah Lounge, Providence – Combination compliance order,

Immediate compliance order (now in compliance)

– Ichigo Ichie Restaurant, East Providence – Combination compliance order, Immediate compliance order (now in compliance)

– La Tijera De Oro Barber Shop, Providence – Compliance order (now in compliance)

These compliance orders and all other COVID-19 related compliance orders are posted online on the website of DBR – https://dbr.ri.gov/.

To file a complaint about a business, call 401-889-5550 or visit taskforce.dbr.ri.gov.