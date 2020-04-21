Governor Gina Raimondo today announced that Rhode Island has 394 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 5500. RIDOH also announced 16 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities bringing the total fatalities to 171.

The age breakdown for these 16 new fatalities is as follows: 1 victim in their 30s, 2 victims in their 50s , 4 victims in their 70s, 3 victims in their 80s, 6 victims in their 90s

There are currently 271 in the hospital, 67 in the ICU, 43 on vents and 293 people have been discharged from the hospital.