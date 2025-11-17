Obituary: Kaitlyn Bric (1989-2025)

Kaitlyn “KB” Bric, age 36, of Middletown, RI, passed away on November 13, 2025, at Rhode Island Hospital, surrounded by her family and close friends.

Born to Leisha Hackett and Peter Bric, Kaitlyn was the beloved daughter whose warmth and spirit brightened every room. Her stepfather, Sean Hackett, was a loving, steady presence in her life-someone she adored deeply. To Sean, she was a daughter in every way, and he cherished the bond they shared.

Although Kaitlyn was legally blind, she was a gifted painter who never lacked vision when it came to her art. Kaitlyn owned KB Kreations, where her creative talent came alive in vibrant paintings now displayed in the homes of family, friends, and many loyal customers. Her love of sports ran just as deep-she was a devoted Red Sox fan, calling Fenway Park her favorite place on earth. She also proudly cheered on the Patriots and never missed a game.

Kaitlyn enjoyed a full and active life surrounded by the communities she loved. She was a vibrant presence at Looking Upwards, where she made lasting connections and treasured time spent with friends. She served as an assistant cheer coach, bringing enthusiasm and encouragement to every practice. She was also a proud Special Olympics athlete, inspiring others with her determination and joy.

Her daily Dunkin’ ritual-a Medium Iced Mocha Decaf with oat milk-was one of the simple pleasures she savored. She enjoyed reading books, often sharing them with a family friend, who she lovingly referred to as her “Other Mutha,” Theresa Haupt. She loved music as well, especially the songs of Bruno Mars, whose upbeat spirit matched her own. Kaitlyn had a warmth and light that drew people in. She radiated positivity and kindness. Her presence brightened every room she entered and her laugh was contagious. Kaitlyn was also a devoted cat mom to Beni and Ruby Jules, who brought comfort and companionship to her days.

Above all, Kaitlyn had a gift for making everyone she met feel welcomed and valued. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by her brother Timothy Bric; her triplet sisters Courtney and Kerry Bric; her brother Sean Hackett Jr.; her extended family; devoted friends; and the many people whose lives were brightened by her kindness, joy, and unforgettable smile.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 20, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A celebration of Kaitlyn’s life will follow at 7:00pm in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kaitlyn’s memory to Looking Upwards.

