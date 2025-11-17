West Place Animal Sanctuary Wins 2025 Defender Service Award, Earning Custom Defender 130 and $30,000 Grant

TIVERTON, R.I. — West Place Animal Sanctuary has been named the 2025 Defender Service Awards winner in the Honorees category, taking top honors among nonprofit finalists from across the U.S. and Canada. The Rhode Island-based sanctuary, known for rescuing and rehabilitating farm animals, earned the award following a 17-day public voting campaign in October, solidifying its reputation as a leader in compassion-driven community service.

Now in its fifth year, the Defender Service Awards celebrate nonprofit and charitable organizations that embody the adventurous and humanitarian spirit of the iconic British brand. This year also marked the fifth time West Place participated in the competition — and its first victory.

The top two nonprofits from each of six categories were invited to Destination Defender in Temecula, California, for a special awards ceremony on November 15. Shortly after 11 p.m. Eastern Time, as volunteers, student interns, and board members gathered at the Tiverton sanctuary to watch the live stream, West Place was announced as the evening’s final winner.

Wendy Taylor, founder and executive director of West Place Animal Sanctuary, took the stage to accept the award on behalf of the organization she created more than 18 years ago.

“This is an incredible honor and our deepest thanks go to Defender, presenting sponsor Chase, and Honorees category sponsor S&P Global,” Taylor said. “West Place is profoundly appreciative of our community supporters. Their daily votes are what finally propelled us to the top. Thank you!”

She added, “West Place is a small but mighty nonprofit in the smallest state in the nation. Yet we were able to rally support throughout the Ocean State and beyond to show the world what Rhode Islanders are all about. This is a shared honor with our compassionate community.”

As the winner of the Honorees category, West Place will receive a custom Defender 130 vehicle and $30,000 in funding to further its mission — rescuing, rehabilitating, and providing lifelong care to farm animals, along with its educational and workforce development programs.

“The Defender 130 will expand our capacity to rescue and respond to emergencies, transforming the lives of animals and student interns alike,” Taylor said. “It is truly transformational.”

After finishing second in 2024, Taylor said this year’s win carries special meaning. “Not only is this a proud achievement for West Place and Rhode Island, this is an important win for farm animals,” she said. “Our animals never give up — and neither do we.”

West Place plans to work with Defender over the coming months to customize its new vehicle. In the meantime, supporters can visit the sanctuary and meet the rescued farm animals during the Holiday Shop & Stroll on November 28 and 29, the final public visitors weekend of the year.

“This is the perfect way to celebrate,” Taylor said. “We can’t wait to welcome our friends and neighbors to West Place.”

