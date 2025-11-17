Obituary: Colleen Dopart (1952-2025)

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Colleen Marie Dopart, a devoted wife, loving mother, and cherished grandmother, who entered into eternal rest on November 13, 2025, at the age of 73. Born in Newport, Rhode Island, Colleen was a lifelong resident of Portsmouth, where she touched countless lives through her deep commitment to education, community, and family.

For more than eight blessed years, Colleen bravely defied the odds following her terminal cancer diagnosis. She faced every challenge with remarkable strength, optimism, and faith—continuing to live fully, love deeply, and inspire all who walked beside her. Her resilience became a testament to her spirit and a source of hope and courage for many.

A proud graduate of Portsmouth High School, Class of 1970, Colleen went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree from Roger Williams University in 1974. Her passion for teaching led her to further her studies, completing a Master’s Degree in Education from Providence College in 2005. For more than 25 years, she served in the Portsmouth public schools, where her gentle spirit, patience, and love of learning shaped generations of students.

Colleen’s greatest joy, however, was her family. She was a devoted mother to Kerri (Travis) Peterson and Kara (Andrew) DeVall, and a proud and adoring grandmother to Jacob, Lane, and Evan. She shared more than 50 years of love, partnership, and devotion with her husband, Stephen Dopart—48 of those as husband and wife.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Cole and Gilda Adams.

In honor of Colleen’s life, visitation will be held at Connors Funeral Home at 55 West. Main Road, Portsmouth, RI, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 19. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Barnabas Catholic Church at 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI at 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 20, followed by a Cemetery Committal Service at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery at 11:30 AM at 465 Browns Lane, Middletown, RI.

Though she has left this earthly life, the legacy of Colleen Dopart lives on in the hearts of her family, friends, former students, and all who were fortunate enough to know her. Her strength, kindness, faith, and unwavering love will be forever remembered. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

