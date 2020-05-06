After a careful review of Governor Raimondo’s Reopen RI phased approach and in the best interest of their visitor guests, concours participants, judges, staff, volunteers, partner sponsors and the general public, the Audrain Concours Foundation has decided to move their 2020 Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week to September 30, 2021 – October 3, 2021.

This decision was made in light of the likely best-case scenario as outlined in the Reopen RI three phase plan which makes it extremely unlikely that the plan’s timed relaxation of the social distancing restrictions would permit public gatherings on the scale of the Concours & Motor Week by the beginning of October 2020.

“After welcoming nearly 70,000 visitor guests in 2019, it would be difficult to imagine a way to host them in the manner Newport and the event deserves in the current conditions. This is especially important to us as the enthusiastic response from Concours entrants, volunteers and partner sponsors indicated that all were eager to come together and build on the excitement and success of our inaugural event,” said Donald Osborne, CEO.

The Audrain Concours Foundation is currently developing plans for an alternative event or group of events to be held around the Concours’ 2020 originally scheduled weekend which would be in compliance with government and health regulations as they stand at that time. As the situation remains very fluid, they will be working to adapt and tailor those plans in order to provide a safe environment for all.