Taste of Old Rhode Island: Rocky Point Chowder House Coming to Warwick Mall

WARWICK, R.I. — A taste of Rhode Island nostalgia is coming to the Warwick Mall.

The mall announced Wednesday that Rocky Point Chowder House will open in the food court in early December, bringing back the beloved flavors of the legendary Rocky Point amusement park, which closed in 1996.

“For most Rhode Islanders, Rocky Point wasn’t just an amusement park, it was a part of growing up,” the mall said in a release. “From the smell of clam cakes wafting through the air to the unmistakable taste of that famous chowder, the park represented carefree summer days, and time spent with family and friends.”

Mall General Manager Domenic Schiavone said the new restaurant aims to rekindle that local magic. “We’re thrilled to bring a piece of Rhode Island history home,” he said.

The Rocky Point Chowder House will serve up the seaside classics that made the amusement park a summer staple — chowder, clam cakes, and plenty of memories — just in time for the holiday shopping rush.

